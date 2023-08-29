Jan. 22, 1948—Aug. 19, 2023

GLENS FALLS – Martin C. “Marty” Tifft, 75, of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. He passed into the next life with his brother and best friends, Richard and Sally, by his side.

Born on Jan. 22, 1948 in Bennington, Vt., he was the son of the late Henry and Estella (Jackson) Tifft. Marty grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. He worked as a truck driver for the City of Glens Falls. He loved to fish and play pool, enjoyed county fairs and could often be found hanging out at the Double on South Street. One of his most memorable times was going to Yankee stadium with his brother.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Raymond, Irving, and Ronald Tifft; his sister, Katherine; and several aunts and uncles.

Marty is survived by two brothers: Richard Tifft (Sally), and Jack LaPelle; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. Hudson Falls.

