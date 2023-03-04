June 4, 1942—Feb. 28, 2023

WOODSTOCK, VA — Martha (Lafferty) Turner, 80, of Woodstock, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. She was born June 4, 1942, to Andrew and Barbara Lafferty in New Bedford, MA, where she was raised.

She received a nursing degree from St. Anne’s in Fall River, MA and went on to work as a registered nurse in Virginia Beach, CA, Korea, and in various hospitals of the Inova System of Northern Virginia for a 40-year career, helping to bring thousands of babies into the world as a labor and delivery nurse.

Martha is survived by her husband, The Rev. Canon Dr. Brian Turner; and by four children of a previous marriage: Patricia LaMaestra (and husband Eric) of Haymarket, VA, Dennis McKay (and Melissa) of Sikeston, MO, Kristin Kirby (and Rob) of Stafford, VA, and Jeanne McKee; as well as by numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and even great-great-grandchildren. Martha is also survived by two sisters: Joan White of Punta Gorda, FL, and Susan Meinholt of Acushnet, MA; and three brothers: Andrew, Steven, and Robert of New Bedford, MA.

Martha Turner was a member of Christ Church (Anglican), 95 Green St., Warrenton, VA, where a Funeral Service and Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023. Viewing will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Martha, or “Marty” as many knew her, was a member of several women’s luncheon and philanthropic groups from the Shenandoah Valley to Warrenton including The Sassy Lassies, The Heather Belles, and The Friendly Faces, where she is remembered for her wit, charm, genuine friendliness, and generosity. She did not have a mean nor selfish bone in her body.

Martha was also a member of various Scottish-American groups, the last being the Shenandoah Valley Scots. One of the highlights of her life was meeting Sir Sean Connery at the British Embassy and being told that she could come to Scotland to be his nurse. Martha and Brian would have been married 25 years this coming October.

We celebrate Martha, knowing she is at peace, spending eternity with her beloved Heavenly Father. She will be missed and remembered by many, but she will live on through the lives of those she touched with her infinite love and joy.

Internment will take place in Pottersville, NY.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.