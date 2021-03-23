Martha Schmulbach

Mar. 30, 1925—Mar. 18, 2021

CLEVERDALE—Martha H. Schmulbach, 95, passed away on March 18, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Martha, or Marty, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on March 30, 1925, in Columbus, OH, the only child of Dr. George and Haysel Hoskins.

She was predeceased by her close cousin, John A. Hoskins, of Richwood, OH, in 2017.

She was a graduate of Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, and received her MA in American Studies at Union College in Schenectady, NY. Martha married Dr. Robert M. Goldhoff and enjoyed many happy years of marriage until Robert’s unfortunate passing in 1978. In 1982, she married a second time to John Schmulbach until his passing in 2002.

She was employed as an English Teacher for seven through twelfth grade at Linton High School and Niskayuna High School in Schenectady, NY, and was active in drama and radio broadcasting. Additionally, she taught, directed, and acted in over fifty community plays and musicals. She made professional stage appearances in New England Regional Theater and Capital District Dinner Theater.

She worked for Franklin Trask Theatrical Enterprises in Massachusetts, as well as with Columbus OH Public Library, and the radio stations WCOL and WOSU in Columbus, OH.