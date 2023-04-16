Aug. 16, 1926—April 5, 2023

FORT EDWARD (Durkeetown) – Martha M. (MacCauley) Miller, 96, born on August 16, 1926, in Glens Falls passed away on April 5, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Claude R. and Lillian R. (Rosa) MacCauley.

Martha is celebrating in heaven with God and all of her beloved family and friends saved by Jesus. Always with the brightest smile, she welcomed everyone into her home and into her heart.

Martha’s greatest passions were gardening and homemaking. She loved baking, crafting, sewing, canning, hugs and kisses, road trips with her BFF Isabel, and driving her VW bugs. She never missed a holiday, birthday, anniversary or an opportunity to use her sarcastic wit.

She was a feisty, strong-willed woman who you couldn’t pull one over on. Family gatherings at her home were full of hi-jinks, Martha’s delicious food, and laughter. Her family will continue to bake her famous recipes for generations to come.

On the eve of her 96th Birthday, Martha received her Certificate of Completion of High School Studies from Fort Edward High School. She was one sharp cookie. Thank you to the Fort Edward Union Free School District, Superintendent, and Board for giving her one of her proudest moments.

She was the Matriarch and Rock of her family. Her family has peace knowing that she will live on in all of them through the love she unconditionally gave, lessons she taught, perseverance she showed, differences she accepted in others, and the great stories she told.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Miller, and her brother, Douglas MacCauley, and her many rescued companion cats.

She raised her five children as a single mother, with incredible love and support from her parents. All four of her sons (and son-in-law) served their country in the Armed Forces.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Athearn (Frank) of Queensbury; her sons: Jeffery Miller (Connie) of Argyle, Michael Miller (Dawn) of Hudson, Mark Miller (Gwen) of Clemson, SC, and Cary Miller, also of Clemson; seven grandchildren: Aaryne, Matthew (Jen), Jason, Jeff, Frank (Rachael), Hilary (Donald), and Scott; ten great-grandchildren: Morgan, Colin, Grayson, Kodi, Lillian, Brielle, Brennen, Maisie, Evan, and Ryan; (If you can believe it) one great-great-grandchild, Juliana; sister-in-law, Isabel MacCauley of Chester, VT; dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins, close friends, and neighbors: April, Lisa, James, Steve, Kim, Carmel, Linda, Jim, Jason, Sabrina, Barb, Betty, Sam, Marilyn, Dennis, and Nancy.

At Martha’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside service will be conducted at a later date, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at Warrensburg Cemetery in Warrensburg if you choose to attend. If not, following will be a gathering of all family and friends at her home in Fort Edward. The addresses can be obtained through her family or Carleton Funeral Home at (518) 747-4243.

Martha requested that memorials in her memory be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Her family would like to thank Fort Edward Rescue Squad; Fort Hudson Administration, S-Wing Staff and close care givers (you know who you are); Glens Falls Hospital ER and 4W Staff, Dr. Tedesco and Dr. Pizarro. A special thanks to Dr. James North who for many years gave her excellent care. Our gratitude to Carleton Funeral Home for her arrangements.

