Jan. 20, 1924 — Dec. 29, 2019

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Martha Karl Fisher passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. She was the eldest child of Ludwig Karl and Elise Bitzeck. Born on Jan. 20, 1924, in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Martha was a survivor of World War II. Growing up in Nazi Germany, her youth was difficult. The Nazi Party attempted to recruit her into the League of German Girls, the girls’ wing of the Nazi Party Youth Movement. Her father, Ludwig successfully resisted those attempts, entering into an undisclosed bartering agreement for her release. Martha, her parents and siblings were rendered homeless during the war when their home was destroyed in the bombings. After a time, the family was divided, living with other relatives until the war’s conclusion. These events left indelible impressions upon her.

Martha met William Harrison Fisher (Bill) one evening in 1950, on the streets of Wiesbaden, Germany, where she stood admiring his black, oversized American Buick. Bill was struck by her smile and her flair for fashion. They married on Dec. 8, 1951 and remained married for nearly 65 years until Bill’s passing in October 2016. They had one child, Ingrid Elizabeth, born on their wedding anniversary in 1957.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}