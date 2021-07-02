May 9, 1931—June 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Martha Jane “Marty” Shangraw, 90, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born in Crestline, OH on May 9, 1931 to Florence (Stevens) Klahn and Clarence L. Klahn.

Marty graduated from Albany High School in 1949 and from Russell Sage College in 1953. On June 20, 1953, Marty was married to Walter F. “Skip” Shangraw in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Albany, NY. During the first year of marriage, they lived in Albany and Martha taught Home Economics in the Troy school system before moving to Glens Falls where she did substitute teaching.

Marty was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls where she was a Sunday School Teacher, served on the Board of Deacons, Trustees and Session and participated in the Meals on Wheels program. Martha was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader when her children were growing up. She also served as Secretary of the Civic Club and was a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for 50 years. Martha was a District Manager for World Book Encyclopedia for a few years calling on schools in the area.