Feb. 10, 1924 - April 25, 2023

BUSKIRK - Martha Elizabeth Baker, a long-time resident of the Buskirk community, passed away with her family at her side on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the age of 99.

Martha was born in Greenwich, NY on February 10, 1924 to parents Lloyd, Sr. and Mabel (Liddle) Knowlton. She was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School. She and Irving (Pete) Baker were married on June 10, 1945.

She began her working career as a Professional Nanny. She thoroughly enjoyed working and when reminiscing - referred to her working years as the best years of her life. She was employed for decades as a Retail Sales Associate, loving to work with the public. During her working years, she was a Production Seamstress, a Yankee Trail Tour Guide, and also was employed by Washington County as a Site Manager for the Cambridge Valley Senior Citizens.

She remained active throughout her "retirement" with various activities, including selling nightcrawlers, and eagerly looked forward to April 1st each year and the renewal of friendships made as fishermen came to her back porch to visit, share cookies and their stories of fishing success with "the lady who sold worms".

Musically inclined, she played the Hawaiian guitar and had a wonderful soprano singing voice. She also enjoyed crochet, baking cookies and canning home-grown garden vegetables.

Her favorite past time however, was following the activities and interests of her many descendants, known to her as "Ma Baker". She looked forward to each new school year as she was the official "bus mom" for the family, not only for her children but for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, throughout a span of 50 years.

She was long affiliated with the Methodist Church circuit, serving in several capacities. She also belonged to the VFW Auxiliary, was an early member of the Buskirk Fire Department Auxiliary, and was active for many years on the Island Hill Cemetery Board.

In addition to her parents, Lloyd Knowlton, Sr. and Mabel (Liddle) Knowlton, she was predeceased by her husband, Irving Baker, brother, Lloyd Knowlton, Jr. and grandson, Peter Telford.

Martha is survived by her daughters: Linda (Joseph) Springer and Barbara (Frank) Gates, both of Buskirk; grandchildren: Marcia Telford, Norman, Jr. (Tanya) Telford, Roxane (Billy Potter) Gates, Marshall (Kelly Carle) Gates, Khloe, Brycen and Kenslee Springer – all of Buskirk, Kimberly Leslie of Salem, Tina (Christopher) Schmid of Hoosick Falls, Elizabeth (Philip) Oakes of Berlin and Pastor Joseph (Wendy) Springer, II of Rincon, GA; great-grandchildren: Michael, Sean and Stephanie Lohnes, Tiffany (James) Davis, Ashley (RJ) Wescott, Christopher (Anastashia Reveal) Leslie, Eric and Ryan Telford, Austin (Maia Passino), Colton, and Jordan Dean, Jacob and Ciara Wardwell, Peter (Alicia Collodi) Telford, II, Tasha Telford, Rececca (Josh) Coon, Shelby Kipp, Molly (Evan Winters) Gates, Lilly (Isadore Dupuis) Gates, Addison and Gracyn Gates; great-great-grandchildren: Dane, Olivia, Remington, Jade, Jayden, Zoe, Leana, Luca, Noah, Emmit, Lilly, Myra, Haylie, Gregory, Riley, Ailah, Derek, Eli and Avery.

Martha said she felt very fortunate to have had so many caregivers and friends during her years of illness and wanted to make sure they knew how much she appreciated and cared for them. She also wished to thank and remember Dr. Matthew Pender for his many decades of compassionate care.

At Martha's request, no formal public services were held. Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiated at a family graveside service at Island Hill Cemetery in Buskirk. The family observed a celebration of her life on May 6, 2023. For friends and family who would like to commemorate, Martha requested donations be sent to the Buskirk Volunteer Fire Department, 2217 Buskirk-West Hoosick Rd., Buskirk, NY 12028.

