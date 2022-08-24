Feb. 4, 1947—Aug. 20, 2022

HARTFORD — Martha C. McGee, 75, of Hartford, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 20, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

Born on February 4, 1947, in Armenia, Colombia, she was the daughter of the late Lisimaco Garcia and Maruja Betancur.

At the age of 16, Martha moved to the United States from Colombia and started working toward a better life. She put herself through high school and continued her education, receiving a master’s in psychology. Martha worked for New York State as a therapist for many years, retiring in 2001.

She was a determined, strong-willed lady with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a worldly woman who appreciated the arts, musicals, beauty in simple things, but enjoyed the finer things in life. She was smart and never stopped learning.

Martha loved discovering the different cultures throughout the world, traveling to many different countries, making many friendships along the way. Her travels were not limited to the world, as a member of senior citizen group, Martha went on day trips, where she met and made many wonderful friends. Martha enjoyed everything the world had to offer, which included her love of animals, especially her dogs.

She left a lasting impression on those she met, always there to listen and offer advice to those in need.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Luis Fernando Garcia Betancur.

Survivors include her brothers: Cesar Tulio Garcia Betancur and Luis Orlando Garcia Betancur; her sister-in-law, Ethel Cespedes; her nieces and nephews: Cesar Orlando Garcia Valcarcel, Jaime Garcia Valcarcel, Ivan David Garcia Triana, Carolina Garcia Triana, Willian Fernando Garcia Cespedes and Angela Maria Garcia Cespedes.

Friends may call on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.