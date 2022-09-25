Aug. 15, 1941—Sept. 20, 2022

WILTON — Martha A. Woodruff, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home with her loved ones at her side.

She was born on August 15, 1941, in Corinth, NY, the daughter of the late Herbert and Rhoda (Randall) Tooker.

Martha enjoyed embroidering, watching the Game Show Network, playing bingo, and cards, dancing, making celery spice and gardening. She was always busy spending time with her family and friends that she loved dearly. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandson Timmy and all his friends who considered her like their own grandma.

She is survived by her children: Nancy Hyde, Allyn Hyde, Margaret Roach, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Joann Woodruff Lorman, and Patricia Woodruff; her siblings: Kenneth Tooker, Ernest Tooker and wife Ruth Tooker; sisters-in-law: Edith Tooker and Lorraine Tooker; her grandchildren: Victoria Steen Huners, Leslie Hyde, John Allyn Scoville, Alexandria Lorman, Timmy Barrett, Jr., and Zane Peterson III; several great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces and friends.

Martha is preceded in death by her first husband, Allyn Hyde, and her second husband, Robert Woodruff; a daughter, Theresa Hyde Scoville; her brothers: John Tooker and Albert Tooker.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Pastor Thomas Ryberg officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to invite you for further fellowship at the American Legion, 34 West Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 following the service at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, 38 Saratoga Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Saratoga Community Hospice for their support and a very special thank you to Martha’s aides, Dawn McFee, Talia Allen and Penny Bassette for all their love, compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha can be made to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

