Martha A. Butler

April 22, 1947 - March 13, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Martha A. Butler, 75, of Queensbury, NY, daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Sheehan) Butler, passed away after a lengthy illness at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga on March 13, 2023.

Martha was born on April, 22, 1947 in North Creek, NY. She graduated from Johnsburg Central School in North Creek, NY and then attended Cobleskill College.

After school, Martha worked at a car dealership in Glens Falls, NY before starting her career at Finch Pruyn in customer service where she worked until she retired.

In her early years, Martha was the perfect daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. She was the loving, caring daughter to her mother, Mary.

Martha and her friend, Bobbie Oates, traveled all over the country in her Mustang. She loved Vegas and loved seeing Elvis live! The times she and Eddie spent with Scott and Joanne and all the Palmers were very special.

Her cat, Bandit had a special place in her heart! She was kind and generous and loved by all the nieces and nephews. Her evenings out with the "Finch Girls" were something she looked forward to! Steamers Night at the Log Jam with friends Pat and Bill were always memorable and full of laughter!

Besides her parents, Martha is predeceased by her brother, James Butler; sister, Catherine Stephens; and the love of her life, Edward Palmer.

Martha is survived by her brother, Tom "Buckshot" Butler; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thank you to her sister-in-law, Ann Marie Butler, for her endless kindness and support over the last years.

Donations in Martha's memory can be made to the scholarship fund named for her brother, James Butler, at Johnsburg Central School or the Humane Society.

A Celebration of Life to be determined at the discretion of Martha's family.

