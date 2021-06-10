Oct. 11, 1954—June 6, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Marsha Oglesby Jones (nee Snodgrass), a lover of life and a colorful soul, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at home in the arms of family after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 66.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Mack Jones; her three children: Blake Jones, Zachary Jones and Sydney Bateman; grandchildren: Willa and Lenora Porter and Moe Bateman; brother Dale Snodgrass; and sisters: Don Francart and Marilou Foster.

Marsha lived to connect with and care for others. A wonderful cook, she seized any opportunity to bring people together around the table. She always had a compliment for a stranger or an act of service for someone in need. She truly thrived on making others smile.

Born October 11, 1954, she grew up in Ronkonkoma, NY, spending lots of time on the lake and at the beach. After she married, Marsha lived all over the country and the world during Mack’s Naval service. With each relocation, she made a home for her family and collected lifelong friends. After the Navy, she and her family settled in Richland, MI. There, she worked for the Gull Lake School District in food service for almost 20 years, always bringing creativity, color and care to the kids and educators around her.