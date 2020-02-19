Marsha Lou Depew

For most of her life, Marsha lived on Whitdale Farm. She loved the farm life and prided herself on taking great care of her home, which has been in her family for generations. She loved to put a smile on everyone’s face by telling a funny farm story. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching her grandchildren play ball, long walks in the woods, and reading/learning about her family ancestry. She had a creative nature about her and especially enjoyed making Christmas arrangements from pine on the farm that she generously gave to friends and family. Marsha never sent anyone home empty-handed, often sending visitors off with home-made cream puffs or a jar of her famous pickles. Mostly, it was assured that whoever stopped by always left with a smile on their face and good food in their stomach. Marsha was always taking care of everyone around her.