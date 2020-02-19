July 14, 1953 — Feb. 16, 2020
ARGYLE — Marsha Lou Depew, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital with her loving family holding her hands.
Born on July 14, 1953, in Miami, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Jean (Whittemore) Mitchell.
Marsha graduated from Argyle Central School in 1971 and went on to attend Champlain College. She married Randy Depew in March of 1973 at the North Argyle Church. Marsha was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, grandmother and a beautiful friend.
For most of her life, Marsha lived on Whitdale Farm. She loved the farm life and prided herself on taking great care of her home, which has been in her family for generations. She loved to put a smile on everyone’s face by telling a funny farm story. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching her grandchildren play ball, long walks in the woods, and reading/learning about her family ancestry. She had a creative nature about her and especially enjoyed making Christmas arrangements from pine on the farm that she generously gave to friends and family. Marsha never sent anyone home empty-handed, often sending visitors off with home-made cream puffs or a jar of her famous pickles. Mostly, it was assured that whoever stopped by always left with a smile on their face and good food in their stomach. Marsha was always taking care of everyone around her.
She was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church for many years and the New York Holstein Association.
In addition to her parents, Marsha was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Krista Depew; her uncle, Merrill Whittemore; and her aunt, Lois Hamilton.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 46 years, Randy Depew; her son, Nick Depew and his wife, Lindsey; her granddaughters, Grace and Sophie Depew; her daughter, Jennette Cuthbert; her grandchildren Caden, Chloe and Benjamin Cuthbert; her sister, Nancy Kneessi; her cousin, Betty Chambers; her niece, Jessica Cormie with whom she was especially close, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marsha was fortunate to have an amazing group of friends from elementary school, Lucille McEachron, Tina Sloan and DeeDee Stevens who provided her so much support throughout her life, especially during her illness. She was so proud of their lifelong friendship.
At Marsha’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
Burial will be conducted in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Memorial donations in Marsha’s memory can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church, c/o Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
To view Marsha’s Book of Memories and post online condolences visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.