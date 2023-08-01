June 7, 1939—July 25, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marsha Ann Dunton, 84, of South Glens Falls, passed away at home with family on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Born on June 7, 1939, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Clara L. (Lemery) Myott.

She graduated from Hudson Falls High School. Marsha married her husband Raymond at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls on April of 1957.

She worked in the banking industry for many years as a Loan Officer at Manufacturers Hanover and Chemical Bank, retiring in 1994.

Marsha was kind, compassionate, funny, and loved her family dearly. The Duntons were faithful members of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls, where they often performed Eucharistic Ministry, served at Bingo events, and fellowshipped with friends. They also served meals for the community at the Moreau Community Center.

Over the years, they enjoyed walks together along the Hudson River, numerous trips to the beaches of Wells Beach, ME and Myrtle Beach, SC and made countless wonderful memories. Those who love Marsha will remember her humor and her sweet but protective demeanor.

Along with her parents, Marsha is preceded by her brother, Ronald W. Myott, son, Raymond Daniel Dunton III, daughter, Kristine M. Dunton, and grandson, Matthew J. Culver.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Daniel Dunton, Jr. of South Glens Falls; daughter, Michelle A. Culver of South Glens Falls; son, David F. Dunton of Sumter, SC; granddaughter, Amanda R. Pack (DJ) of Sumter, SC; grandson, Eric A. Dunton (Leah) of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Madison L. Dunton of Central SC; great-granddaughter, Chloe G. Pack of Sumter, SC; sister, Karen Muermann (William) of Cosby, TN; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.