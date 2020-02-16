Nov. 14, 1947 — Feb. 8, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Marne Elizabeth (Cook) Bigelow, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Nov. 14, 1947 in Elbridge, she was the daughter of the late Houston and Winifred (Blauvelt) Cook.
Marne graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School in Elbridge, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University and her master’s degree from Plattsburgh State University.
On June 20, 1970, she married Gary Dean Bigelow in Elbridge. Gary passed away on March 29, 2003.
Marne began her teaching career as a home economics teacher at Glens Falls High School. She went on to teach at the BOCES Alternative High School, nursing program, and GED program. She cared for children at St. Joseph’s School in Fort Edward, and worked as an LPN at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Marne was a people person, who enjoyed volunteering her time with numerous organizations. She was a long-standing president of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home’s Ladies Auxiliary, life-long member of Girl Scouts of the USA, troop leader and Regional Cookie Manager. Alongside Gary, she was instrumental in the development of Operation Santa Claus. She belonged to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and hosted children from the Fresh Air Fund. She worked behind the scenes for the WAIT House fundraiser, “Pizza, Wings, and Baskets of Things,” one of her favorite endeavors.
Marne had a love for hot air balloons, and was fortunate enough to check off her bucket list a trip to the Albuquerque Balloon Festival with her dear friend Sharon Sano.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Megan Willis and her husband Adam, and their children, Avery Dean, Addison James, and Ashton Gray, of South Glens Falls; Geoffrey Bigelow and his wife Heather, and their children, Ella Elizabeth and Amelia Lauren, of Kingsbury; brother, James Cook and his wife, Karen, and their children Walker and Meredith, of Texas; and cousin (who was more like a sister) Elizabeth Thomas of Syracuse. Marne leaves behind an abounding number of friends whose lives she touched in extraordinary ways.
At Marne’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be conducted at Union Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial donations in Marne’s memory can be made to Astrazeneca Hope Lodge, 110 West Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012 or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences and to view Marne’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
