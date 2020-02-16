Nov. 14, 1947 — Feb. 8, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Marne Elizabeth (Cook) Bigelow, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Nov. 14, 1947 in Elbridge, she was the daughter of the late Houston and Winifred (Blauvelt) Cook.

Marne graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School in Elbridge, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University and her master’s degree from Plattsburgh State University.

On June 20, 1970, she married Gary Dean Bigelow in Elbridge. Gary passed away on March 29, 2003.

Marne began her teaching career as a home economics teacher at Glens Falls High School. She went on to teach at the BOCES Alternative High School, nursing program, and GED program. She cared for children at St. Joseph’s School in Fort Edward, and worked as an LPN at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

