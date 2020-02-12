March 21, 1934 — Feb. 9, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Marlene Patricia (Jones) Cook, 85, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 21, 1934, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marguerite (Varney) Jones.

Marlene graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1952. She worked as a cover room operator for General Electric in Fort Edward for many years.

On Jan. 31, 1954, Marlene married Clifford Cook at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.

She was a life member of the John R. Durkee Hose Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies Home Bureau.

Marlene enjoyed cooking, baking, tending her flowers, camping and traveling especially her cross-country trip to Utah and the two cruises she went on with family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by sisters, Geraldine, Marguerite, Jessica, Maxine and Monica; her brothers, Lloyd, Raymond, Harold, Donald and Frederick Jones.