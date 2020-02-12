March 21, 1934 — Feb. 9, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Marlene Patricia (Jones) Cook, 85, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 21, 1934, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marguerite (Varney) Jones.
Marlene graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1952. She worked as a cover room operator for General Electric in Fort Edward for many years.
On Jan. 31, 1954, Marlene married Clifford Cook at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.
She was a life member of the John R. Durkee Hose Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies Home Bureau.
Marlene enjoyed cooking, baking, tending her flowers, camping and traveling especially her cross-country trip to Utah and the two cruises she went on with family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by sisters, Geraldine, Marguerite, Jessica, Maxine and Monica; her brothers, Lloyd, Raymond, Harold, Donald and Frederick Jones.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Clifford Cook; her children, Rosemary Viele (Joe), Rhonda Sharp (Richard), William Cook (Peggy), Kathleen Archambault (James), Andrew Cook (Diane), Janet Grabowski (Richard); her grandchildren, Joseph (Kim) Viele, Stacy (Christopher) Kirk, Matthew (Jen) Sharp, Thomas (Allison) Sharp, Abby Cook, Lauren and Daniel Archambault, Jessica Cook, Nicole Armour and Christina Grabowski; her great-grandchildren, Collin and Cameron Viele, Malia and Matthew Kirk, Seth Sharp, Evelyn and Lillian Sharp, Damien Grabowski, Ryder Armour and Edward Grabowski; her special niece, Darlene (Bill) Gordon; her dog, Bodie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
Rite of Committal will be at a time and date to be announced in the spring at Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Marlene’s memory to St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation.
To view Marlene’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
