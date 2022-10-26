April 1, 1931—Oct. 20, 2022

PITTMAN, NJ — Marlene “Molly” E. (Knapp) Stafford, of Pitman, NJ, age 91 years. Molly was born and raised in Hudson Falls, NY where she graduated high school in 1949.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert Stafford.

She is survived by her children: David (Karen), Thomas (Maryann), Brian (Diane), and Jane (Edwin); her grandchildren: Geoff (Melissa), Laura (Steven) Kestel, Jessica, Ann (Mike) Rambone, Joe (Christina), Aaron (Lisa), Michelle (Sean Caskey), and Eric; great-grandchildren: Grace Kestel, Nathan Kestel, Toni Rambone, and Charlie Stafford; and nieces: Karen Ward and Michelle Stark. She is predeceased by her parents Irving and Jesse Knapp; her brother Clifford; and her sisters Doris, Pauline, Shirley, and Marion.

The family would like to thank Megan for the care and love she gave Molly during the last years of her life. Molly loved her as she did her own children.

Friends may call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Pitman United Methodist Church, Broadway and Lambs Road, Pitman, NJ with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery.

Those desiring are encouraged to make donations in Marlene’s name to Angels Community Outreach, 334 South Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071. www.angelsoutreach.org. For full obituary please visit www.kelleyfhpitman.com.