HUDSON FALLS — Marlene M. Santoro, 87, of Hudson Falls, passed away at her home with her loving children by her side on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Born on April 14, 1935, in Glens Falls, Marlene was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Clarisse (Prevost) Mondoux. She grew up on School Street in the Village of Hudson Falls.

Marlene graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1952. She excelled in sports and enjoyed playing basketball, tennis, and golf. She was a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, who worked for the village starting in 1952. Marlene served as Deputy Village Clerk and Treasurer for 42 years. She was honored in 1992 by the Village for 40 years of service by dedicating August 18 as Marlene Santoro Day.

Marlene entered the Lady of Assumption Convent in Petersham, MA on Sept. 24, 1959, but later discovered that this wasn’t her calling and returned to Hudson Falls. She later met the love of her life, Michael Santoro, and they were married on July 16, 1966, at the St. Paul’s Church in the Village of Hudson Falls. They were married for thirty-eight years.

She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Parish until it merged with St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. She served in the St. Anne’s Sodality. She enjoyed serving the parish community and volunteered at the church as a greeter, collection counter and a member of the bereavement committee for many years. She enjoyed attending the church functions with her friend Genny Brodt.

Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting many holiday dinners through the years. She was an avid reader throughout her life frequenting the Hudson Falls Free Library. She loved to garden, take care of her pristine lawn and travel throughout the United States and several countries in Europe. She was a member of the Fort Hudson Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering for the bake and yard sales.

She was also a member of the local Red Hats and liked socializing with her ladies. Later in life she enjoyed playing golf in her senior league at the Sunny Side Par 3. One of her greatest joys was venturing out to lunch with her cronies: Betty and Ruth Hogan. Marlene drove, Betty navigated and Ruth enjoyed the ride. She enjoyed spending time on the Hudson River during the summer with Darlene and Theresa Hogan soaking up the sun.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Santoro; her sister, Shirley Hurley; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne M. Santoro; and her son, Michael J. Santoro (Jen Smith) of Hudson Falls; her brother, Marvin Mondoux of Stillwater; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, following the calling hours at 11 a.m., at the church.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Marlene’s family wishes to thank her wonderful and amazing caregivers, Dawna Sipowicz, Katherine Gallagher and Barb Tyler for their incredible kindness and compassion. As well as Ruth Fish, FNP and Carnee Simpson, MSW from Glens Falls Neurology who were always there to answer any questions and offer support.

The family suggests memorial donations in her memory be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, 1003 New Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047 at alz.org, and High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 at www.highpeakshospice.org, or Operation Santa, PO Box 707, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

