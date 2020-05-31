× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 14, 1944 — May 22, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Marlene Laura Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 14, 1944 in Morris, Minnesota to Richard Bartell and Ilene Korte Bartell and grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota. She graduated from Herman-Norcross High School in 1962.

Marlene earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota in 1968. She worked for 41 years as a pharmacist in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Kentucky, including at Snyder’s Drug in Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Medicine Shoppe in Maryville, Tennessee, Crestwood Pharmacy in Kentucky, as a co-owner of Crestwood Drug, and at Walgreens in Louisville, Kentucky. She then “retired” and moved to upstate New York to spend the next 11 years lovingly caring for her grandchildren.