Marlene LaLonde

June 13, 1933 — May 28, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marlene F. (Lash) LaLonde, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born June 13, 1933 in Wayville, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Eleanor (DeLorme) Lash.

Marlene was employed as a CNA by the Hallmark Nursing Home as well as the Glens Falls Hospital.

On Jan. 17, 1953, she married Jay LaLonde Sr. in Glens Falls, and together they raised their family until his passing on June 29, 2015.

Marlene enjoyed reading, crocheting and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marlene was also predeceased by her son, Jay LaLonde Jr.; her sister, Peg Zyskowski; and her brother, Roy Lash Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charlene Rice, Rick LaLonde Sr. (Darlene), Lisa Beecher (Greg) and Reneé Schult (Roy); her grandchildren, Jaylene Leonbruno, Rick LaLonde Jr. (Angela), Victoria Theoktisto (Jason), Richard Colvin (Jennifer), Mimi Simione, Greg Beecher Jr. (Charity), Jeffrey Beecher (Kaitlyn), Becki Ramsey (Ryan), Leanne Swinton and Dylan Schult; her sisters, Pat Truscello and Dorothy McBratney; as well as many great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor from St. Michael the Archangel Church, officiating.

Interment of Marlene and Jay LaLonde Sr. with military honors for Jay will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Marlene’s name can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis TN, 38105.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially G-Wing, S-Wing and A-Wing, Cheryl, Kelly P., Patty R. and Patty S as well as the Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Dee and Jenny for their care and compassion during their mom’s illness.

