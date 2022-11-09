GLENS FALLS — Marlene Canale has left the building. She passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was a young soul, full of life and love and happiness.

Marlene was born on a beautiful spring morning on May 1st in her beloved hometown, Saratoga Springs. She graduated from St. Peter's High School, and obtained her B.S. degree from the College of Saint Rose. With five children nipping at her heels and pulling on her apron strings, she obtained her proudest educational achievement, a Master's Degree in Education from Russell Sage College.

Marlene was part of the great women's movement of the '70s, proving to the world that women can have a full and meaningful career while at the same time raising a wonderful and successful family.

She was a cherished high school teacher for 27 years at Glens Falls High School. Her subjects were shorthand, typing, and business math. There are thousands of Glens Falls High alumnae who, thanks to Marlene, can type without looking at the keyboard, "Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country." For many years she was chairwoman for both the Business Department and Home & Careers Department, but her proudest professional achievement, the one she loved the most, was that of Senior Class Advisor. She loved her students and they loved her.

In her spare time, she loved to travel with her companion, Barry Scolnik, and spend time with her many friends. She loved skiing and boating, but her favorite hobby was meeting new people and making new friends. One of her favorite sayings was, "A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if it is not open" and she was always quick to remind her children, "You can get more with honey than you can with ... ." In the end, without the trappings of elegance or literary sophistication, Marlene can be no better described than this: She was a sweet soul who loved life and believed in the goodness of people. Her beautiful smile and effervescent personality will be dearly missed.

She is predeceased by her father, Jean Lacroix, her mother, Adelaide Lacroix, her companion Barry Scolnik, along with her dear friend and father to her children, William V. Canale.

Marlene is survived by her children: Jeffrey Lacroix, William Canale, and his wife, Lisa M. (Danaher) Canale, Dr. Gina M. Canale, Gregory Canale, and his wife, Patricia M. (Heslin) Canale, and Mia Canale; her grandchildren: Matthew Canale, Phillip Canale, Sofia Canale, Billy Canale, Sabina Dixon, Gian Canale, and Fiorello Canale.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

A celebration of Marlene's life will be held immediately following the Mass at Mint, 80 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Entombment will take place at a later date in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Marlenes memory may be made to your local American Diabetes Organization.

For those who wish online condolences to the family may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.