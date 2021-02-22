Dec. 7, 1949—Feb. 14, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE — Marlene Anne Powers, 71, of Summit Pl., passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on December 7, 1949 in Keene, she was the daughter of the late Norman F. and Lillian H. (Howe) Powers. Marlene graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1968 and attended Hudson Valley Community College.
She worked for the United States Postal Service in Lake Luzerne and was also a member of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary.
Her hobbies included photography, cooking, baking, and organizing class reunion events. Marlene was the “leader of the pack” and would want her classmates to continue their reunions and events, which gave her great purpose and joy.
She was predeceased by her parents; three siblings: Norman F. “Jay” Powers, Jr., Leona Houle, Delbert Hozley, Jr.; her dear friend, Nancy O. Richards.
Survivors include her sister, Darlene Leonard; a sister-in-law, Helen A. Powers of Lake Luzerne; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews; dear friends: Katherine (Nevins) Stevenson, and Nancy Nevins and family of Lake Luzerne.
Marlene will be remembered for her generous heart, always willing to help anyone in need.
Her family and friends would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Dialysis Clinic, Inc, Glens Falls Hospital, and The Conkling Center for their exceptional care and compassion. Special thanks to family, friends and neighbors for meals, visits, calls, and rides.
Contributions in Marlene’s memory can be directed to The Conkling Center, 79 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Co, Inc., PO Box 215 Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
