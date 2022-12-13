June 9, 1966—Dec. 9, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Mark William Goble, 56, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born June 9, 1966, in Pequannock, NJ, he was the son of Robert and Arlene (Burker) Goble.

Mark attended Butler High School. He worked for US Foods in Clifton Park for many years.

Mark married Lynda Schwab on April 18, 2015, in Phillipsburg, NJ.

Some of his enjoyments in life were woodworking, drawing circles so hard it went through numerous pages, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Arlene Goble.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynda (Schwab) Goble of Fort Edward; children: Lexie Goble and her fiance Edward Davis of Castleton, VT, Justin Goble of Queensbury, Timothy Schwab of South Glens Falls, and Tylor Gormley of Fort Edward; grandchildren: Lily, Henry, and Aubrey Davis; sister, Dawn Post of Bloomingdale, NJ; brother, Robert Goble and his wife Marge of Franklin, NJ; aunt, Kathy (Burker) Quinn of SC; mother and father-in-law, George and Kathleen Schwab of Toms River, NJ; sister-in-law, Joanne Mayer of Fort Edward; his beloved pet, Buster; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.