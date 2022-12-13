 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark William Goble

  • 0
Mark William Goble

June 9, 1966—Dec. 9, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Mark William Goble, 56, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born June 9, 1966, in Pequannock, NJ, he was the son of Robert and Arlene (Burker) Goble.

Mark attended Butler High School. He worked for US Foods in Clifton Park for many years.

Mark married Lynda Schwab on April 18, 2015, in Phillipsburg, NJ.

Some of his enjoyments in life were woodworking, drawing circles so hard it went through numerous pages, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Arlene Goble.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynda (Schwab) Goble of Fort Edward; children: Lexie Goble and her fiance Edward Davis of Castleton, VT, Justin Goble of Queensbury, Timothy Schwab of South Glens Falls, and Tylor Gormley of Fort Edward; grandchildren: Lily, Henry, and Aubrey Davis; sister, Dawn Post of Bloomingdale, NJ; brother, Robert Goble and his wife Marge of Franklin, NJ; aunt, Kathy (Burker) Quinn of SC; mother and father-in-law, George and Kathleen Schwab of Toms River, NJ; sister-in-law, Joanne Mayer of Fort Edward; his beloved pet, Buster; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ethical concerns raised about popular AI-generated portraits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News