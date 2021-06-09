Mark W. La Mere

Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival was another volunteering venue with Mark and Barb often serving with the chase crew for Balloons Over Letchworth.

Mark and Barb turned out as well to volunteer at events at Adirondack Folk School in Lake Luzerne.

Mark’s luxuriant white whiskers made him a candidate for that most seasonal of ad lib theater gigs, the man in the fuzzy red suit. He played the part in Rotterdam and Wilton Malls, on the Polar Express train out of Saratoga, and at Great Escape Lodge in Lake George. He also was well acquainted with a certain furry seasonal spring rodent.

As Mark was active in Knights of Columbus, he and Barb often served together at the Knights’ Coats for Kids fundraiser dinners. Mark was a past Grand Knight and a member of the 4th Degree Color Corps.

Camping was an important part of Barb and Mark’s recreation. IronMan weekend was also a camping weekend and a time to explore old haunts in Lake Placid. THE great annual camping expedition was always the weekend after Labor Day at Lincoln Pond outside Elizabethtown, where, once introduced to this 30-year (or so) tradition, he quickly took on the role of Saturday morning breakfast chef, complete with white apron and tall white hat.