June 4, 1980—Jan. 1, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Mark T. Facteau, Jr., 42, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born on June 4, 1980 in Albany, he was the son of Mark T. Facteau, Sr. and Lisa (Bena) Facteau. He was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School.

He married Melissa G. Peregrim on Aug. 18, 2018 in Schuylerville at the home of his sister and Melissa’s brother.

Mark was employed for several years at Northway 11 doing maintenance and painting. He met Melissa while working at the Courtyard in Saratoga Springs as a maintenance man and later transferred to the Marriott Residence Inn in Saratoga Springs where he was chief engineer.

Mark loved anything with an engine, remote control cars, 4 wheeling, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, dancing to country music in the garage with his wife and leaving painted ladybug rocks on hiking trails with his children. He was open to any adventure with his family and kids.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa and Mark Facteau, Sr. of Waterford; his wife and best friend, Melissa Facteau; children: Mark Daniel Facteau, Lilly AnnMarie Facteau, Lacey Grace Facteau; sister, Yvonne (Edward) Peregrim of Schuylerville; paternal grandmother, Dorothy McIntyre; aunts, uncles, niece and nephew: Isabella and Tristan; as well as several cousins and friends.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

There will be a time to share memories of Mark from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Spring burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Mark’s memory can be made to a conservation cause of one’s choice.

