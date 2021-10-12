Mark Steven Woodcock

Oct. 13, 1957—Sept. 29, 2021

GUNNISON, CO — Mark was born October 13, 1957 to the late Donald and Blanche “Jowaiszas” Woodcock.

Mark Graduated from Corinth Central School and later earned his BA in Environmental Science and Physics at Plattsburgh State University. He married Cindy Babb on September 4, 1982 in Evergreen Colorado. Together they lived happily for thirty years in Gunnison, Colorado. Mark passed away September 29, 2021 with his loving wife of 39 years by his side.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman and Mark enjoyed spending time with his wife, his dogs, hunting, camping, fishing and four-wheeling.

Mark was predeceased by his father and mother, his cousin, Greg Wheaton, his stepfather, John Byrnes II, three stepbrothers: John, Dan and Michael Byrnes and two stepsisters: Christine Williams and Dorothy Getchell.

Mark is survived by his wife, Cindy, his brother, Michael Woodock (Lucinda), his nieces: Jessica Woodcock, and Hillary Mason, his cousins: Charlie Jowaiszas, Sue Ward and Diane Pelot, his stepbrother, Edward Byrnes, stepsister, Tracy Byrnes, and many friends.

At Mark’s request, there were no services, burial was private. Memorial donations can be sent to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice or a random act of kindness in Mark’s name.