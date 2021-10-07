Dec. 29, 1971—Oct. 2, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Mark S. Palmer, 49, of Cambridge, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his residence after a long battle with leukemia.

Born December 29, 1971 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Raymond and Joyce (Gardephe) Palmer. He grew up on Bald Mountain in Greenwich and loved the outdoors and animals.

Whether it was going on a hike or driving around to look at the scenery and to spot deer, he was at his most content.

Mark was also an avid music fan. He could tell you anything you wanted to know about almost any band before 1995. If anyone had a question about a lead singer or band member, they would go to Mark. He helped instill a wide variety of music into his children’s lives.

In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by two brothers, Michael and David Duket.