April 6, 1952—Sept. 2, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Mark S. Bilodeau, 69, Wait St., passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 sitting on his porch feeding the entire neighborhood’s squirrel population. We’re pretty sure they weren’t the cause of his passing. Mark suffered from congestive heart failure and stage four COPD.

Born on April 6, 1952 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Norman and Luella (Brown) Bilodeau.

Mark, who was born and grew up in Corinth, New York, began his traveling adventures soon after his high school graduation from Corinth High School in 1971.

He traveled pretty much all over the United States, never settling in one place for very long. His favorite place, however, was Eagle Nest, New Mexico located in the Moreno Valley.

Mark worked various jobs, but mostly building construction. His passions were fishing, hunting, laughing and joking around.