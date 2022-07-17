Sept. 22, 1963—July 14, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Mark J. Washburn, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.
Born on Sept. 22, 1963, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Emerson “Skip” Washburn and the late Diane (Seymour) Tougaw.
Mark grew up in Kingsbury and attended Fort Ann schools until it was time for him to go to work in the family business. He was a logger and worked for his father at Washburn Logging and later worked with his best friend, Keith at Keith Harris Logging and Excavating where he spent the majority of his career. Mark also worked for the town of Fort Ann Highway Department for a short time. On July 12, 1997, he married the former Deborah Ladd in Hartford, NY.
He loved riding his motorcycle and he liked to tinker when the mechanic in him came out. Mark enjoyed the outdoors and hunting but he also loved all animals and was known to keep wild animals and rehabilitate them when he was younger. Mark could also be found out with friends and family singing karaoke. Most importantly, Mark loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a son, Kyle Washburn, a grandson, Gavin Washburn, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Washburn.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah A. Washburn of Hudson Falls; his sons: Glen Baker (Jess), James Washburn (Amy), Michael Washburn (Patty), and Larry Washburn all of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Michael Washburn, Nathan Washburn, Maddison Baker, and Deacon Washburn; His brothers and sisters: Garry Washburn, Bob Stark (Donna), Susan Strong (Herbie) Sandy Ash (Todd) and Sean Wigley; his stepmother, Gladys Washburn; stepfather, Michael Tougaw; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lynn Ladd, Bill Ladd (Terri), Tim Ladd (Nadine), and Dan Ladd (Adrianne); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m at the funeral home. To honor Mark’s love of motorcycles, if you rode with him, the family asks that you come “dressed to ride.”
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105, or to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.
Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
