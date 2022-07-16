Jan. 17, 1955—Jan. 21, 2022

OCALA, FL — Mark J. Orsini, 67, passed peacefully January 21, 2022, at his home in Ocala, FL. Born January 17, 1955 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Eleanor and Frank Orsini.

Mark lived an eventful life with many stories of adventures, misadventures and enjoyed sharing them over a glass of wine, vodka or sambuca. Many stories came from his time working as a chef locally beginning in the seventies. Some restaurants he worked included Stan’s Seafood, Lucille’s, The Boardwalk, The Grist Mill, The Log Jam, The Anvil. Later he moved south to work in North Carolina. He continued to work in the restaurant business in other southern states before retiring to Ocala, FL.

Mark was a big hockey fan and the Rangers were his favorite team. He also loved horses and horse racing. When home, he enjoyed time on his iPads and computer keeping an eye on tracks around the world. He came north to visit every Christmas and Travers Day. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by two sons: Rael Orsini (Lisa) of Thurman, Nicholas Orsini (Constance) of Cherokee Village, AR. Also two sisters: Cheryl Basilio of Glens Falls, Laurie Orsini of Salem, three brothers: Frank Orsini Jr. (Jeanne) of Glens Falls, James Orsini (Karen) of Argyle, and Neal Orsini (Lisa) of Fort Edward; his nieces and nephews: Tara Vroman, Kristine Karig, Kevin Basilio, Occhio Orsini (Lucinda), Alito Orsini, Heather Nauton (David), Melina Daniels (Marlo), Frank Orsini (Shawn), Jacob Hume (Sarah), Katrina Ireland (Dan), Jaimen Hume and Adam Hume. He also has ten great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Marks life will be held July 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the Harry Betar Park (Moreau Rec), pavilion #4.