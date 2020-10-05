July 4, 1950 — Sept. 5, 2020
WHITEHALL — Mark Glenn Stevens passed away Sept. 5, 2020. A new firecracker in the world, Mark was born July 4, 1950 at home in Whitehall. He was a farmer and loved his cars: Grand Torino, Chevelle Corvette, Ford Fiesta, Ford Trucks F150, F350 and Ranger and his two tractors. He liked to visit with friends and family, bringing them goodies like fresh picked potatoes, tomatoes, apples, and pantry goodies. He also cut wood, built his own house, sheds, bird houses, end tables, a chair for his great-grandson, Bishop, a maple house and helped build a saw mill at his brother’s house and family property. Mark worked at a slate quarry, Rutland Plywood for 25 years, Carris Reels, North Granville Pallet Shop, had a CDL and drove his own truck.
He was the son of the late John Henrey Stevens and Olive Sarah Holcomb. He is survived by his wife 46 years, Sheila Ann Wilkins Stevens; two children: Sandra Ann Stevens Ballard and Adam John Stevens; four grandchildren: James Edwin Ballard III, Austin James Knapp, his companion Kyra Emery; and great-grandson Easton James Robert Knapp; Rebbeca Lynn Knapp and two great-grandsons: Bishop James Mosher, Lorenzo King Anderson; and youngest granddaughter, Crystal Marie Wright; and close family friend, Timothy John Wright Sr. He also survived by his brothers: Milo Stevens, Miles Stevens, Ben Stevens and one sister, Amy Stevens Benett.
