March 6, 1957—Jan. 19, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Mark Fenton, 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with cancer.

Born on March 6, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was a lifelong Hudson Falls resident and son of the late Robert and Lorraine Fenton.

Mark was a 1976 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and after graduation, he started his career as a welder and metal fabricator, working in various shops in the area.

He had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed assembling model cars and die cast cars and even owned his own beloved classic 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle. Mark attended many car shows over the years and enjoyed watching car shows on television. He was a member of the Adirondack Car Enthusiasts as well as an honorary member of the Red Barons Car Club. Mark was also a collector of coins and loved to watch his favorite wrestlers on WWE.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Daniel Fenton; a niece, Emma Calabrese; and a nephew, Jarrod Fenton.

He is survived by his boys: Raymond, Walter, Terrance and Shane Maynard, and Bob Fenton; his siblings: David, Marybeth, Bill (Kathy), and John (Kim) Fenton; his beloved grandchildren: Skylin, Carson, Knoa, Avah, and Hailey Maynard; very special friends: Al and Bonnie Edgerly, and Steve “Chico” Clark; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, and Mark’s sister, Marybeth, for the care that was given to Mark and the family during this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.