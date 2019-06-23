January 17, 1964 — May 30, 2019
MARYLAND — Mark Elliot Noble, 55, of Maryland, died unexpectedly at his home on May 30, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, he was the fourth child of the late Robert E. Noble and Diane Davis Noble. Mark was an old soul with a beautiful Christian spirit, a real people person who loved life and especially loved his family. He brought out the good in people and always looked on the bright side. His love for cooking, sports, playing cards, music, traveling and spending time with friends, family and his dogs were just a few of his interests. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Ross Noble, of 17 years; his daughter, Abigail Noble; his mother, Diane Noble Nelson; loving sisters, Kathleen Mitchell and Judith Noble-Hickman; and brother, Thomas Noble.
A celebration of life is being hosted from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, by Mark’s many friends at The Valley Inn, 10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. Mark’s ashes will go to their final resting place on the grave of his father at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George Village, on Saturday, August 24. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to The Lake George Association, 2392 NY- 9N, Lake George, NY 12845.
