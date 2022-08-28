Mark E. Butto

WEBSTER—Cancer took another beautiful soul on August 26, 2022, at the age of 67.

He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Victoria; children: Laura and Mark Jr.; many siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family will receive friends 2:00—4:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seneca Park Zoo in his memory.

