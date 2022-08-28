 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark E. Butto

WEBSTER—Cancer took another beautiful soul on August 26, 2022, at the age of 67.

He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Victoria; children: Laura and Mark Jr.; many siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family will receive friends 2:00—4:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seneca Park Zoo in his memory.

To share a memory please visit:

www.NewcomerRochester.com

