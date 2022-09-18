Nov. 23, 1956—Sept. 10, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA — Mark David Corlew, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Born on Nov. 23, 1956, he was the son of Mary Corlew and the late Eugene Corlew.

Upon graduation from high school, Mark proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He settled in San Diego, CA from then on.

He married Vivian shortly thereafter, and had a son who he cherished. They became best friends and routinely enjoyed watching sports together.

After serving in the Navy, Mark started his own successful business installing commercial flooring.

Mark had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a beautiful smile no matter what setbacks were thrown at him. His positive attitude was uplifting to all that knew him. He was an avid chess player and competed in tournaments. Mark will be remembered as the Rolling Stones’ biggest fan ever.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Vivian Corlew; his son, David; his stepchildren: Sharloma and Donny; his mother, Mary Corlew; his sister, Debbie Seelye and her husband Tim; his brother, Jeff and his wife Karen; his sister Laura Brunelle and her husband Keith; his nieces: Melissa, Kara, and Hope; his nephews: Benjamin, Eric, Adam and Kristopher; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be private for immediate family. Mark will rest in peace with high honor at Miramar National Cemetary in San Diego, CA.

Family suggests donations in Mark’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Adopt a Soldier organization.