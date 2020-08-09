Feb. 14, 1962 — July 30, 2020
MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. — Mark D. Neil, 58, a resident of Silver Springs Lane, Manchester Center, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020.
Mark was born in Glens Falls on Feb. 14, 1962, the son of Elizabeth Neil of Salem. He attended Salem Washington Academy and was enlisted in the Army National Guard after his schooling.
Mark was a longtime resident of Shushan and most recently worked at NAPA Auto Parts and Doggone Daycare in Manchester Center, Vermont. He previously worked for Durrin, Inc. (Schuylerville) as a bus driver, and Main Care Energy (New York) as a delivery driver. He was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast and was happy any time he was on the open road. Mark enjoyed fishing, bonfires, classic rock, and tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his pets. Mark was a man of few words but full of helpful actions.
Mark is survived by his children, Curtis James Neil (Erica) of Cohoes, and Curtis’ mother Jo Ann Houck of Troy; his loving daughter, Amanda Lynn Roeske (Robert) of Cambridge, and Amanda’s mother Linda Neil of Shushan; his mother, Elizabeth Neil of Salem; her brother, Clifford Neil Jr. (Janice) of Salem; many cousins on his mother’s side; Mark also leaves a nephew, Whitney Allen Rehn (Elizabeth) and their children; brother-in-law, Lee Rehn (Diane) all of Hudson Falls; a companion, Pheobe Savoy and her son Todd of Manchester Center, Vermont. Mark was predeceased by his grandparents, Clifford Neil (Edith); his mother-in-law, Lillian Rehn; his sister-in-law, Holly Rehn and her fiancee, Gregory Moffitt.
Funeral/memorial services for Mark will be announced at a later date during a safe gathering time for family and friends. Mark was a no fuss kind of a guy and would want to keep everyone safe during this time of unease. There are no visiting hours.
If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mark’s memory may be made to The Georgi on the Batten Kill where he spent many summer days with his loving family and friends or to the local animal shelter of your choice as Mark dearly loved all of his pets over the years, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. Memorial gifts may also be made to a GoFundMe me page to assist the family (https://www.gofundme.com/f/mark-d-neil) To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
