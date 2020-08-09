Feb. 14, 1962 — July 30, 2020

MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. — Mark D. Neil, 58, a resident of Silver Springs Lane, Manchester Center, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020.

Mark was born in Glens Falls on Feb. 14, 1962, the son of Elizabeth Neil of Salem. He attended Salem Washington Academy and was enlisted in the Army National Guard after his schooling.

Mark was a longtime resident of Shushan and most recently worked at NAPA Auto Parts and Doggone Daycare in Manchester Center, Vermont. He previously worked for Durrin, Inc. (Schuylerville) as a bus driver, and Main Care Energy (New York) as a delivery driver. He was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast and was happy any time he was on the open road. Mark enjoyed fishing, bonfires, classic rock, and tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his pets. Mark was a man of few words but full of helpful actions.