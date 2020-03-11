Dec. 9, 1954 — March 6, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Mark D. Hanson, 65, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, after a rapid progression of ALS.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1954 in Ballston Spa, the son of the late Carl J. and Mary (Fitzgerald) Hanson.
Mark wore many hats and completed undergraduate work in electrical technology and nursing before finally settling on becoming a Physician’s Assistant. He worked for the past 38 years in this capacity in locations too numerous to count, but primarily in his beloved state of Maine. More recently, he worked for Glens Falls Hospital and Castleton Regional Health Center in Vermont.
He was an avid runner, expert skier and enjoyed cutting wood, which provided for his own brand of family bonding experiences. He worked tirelessly for his family which was probably his only negative quality because he should have relaxed more.
He married his wife, Jean (McLaughlin,) in 1990 and together they raised three remarkable sons, who were instilled with a strong work ethic and an understanding of the importance of kindness.
He was predeceased by his father, Carl; stepmother, Helen Hanson; mother, Mary Funnell, and nephew, Timothy Hanson.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Carl, Erik and Peter; as well as sister, Anne Hanson of East Greenbush, and brother, Tom Hanson of Billings, Montana.
There will be no formal services at this time, but the family will be planning a gathering for families and friends on June 6, 2020. More specific details to follow.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
