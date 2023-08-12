March 12, 1957—Aug. 5, 2023
HADLEY — Mark C. Butchino, 66, of Stony Creek Road passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023, at his home.
Born on March 12, 1957, in Corinth, he was the son of the late Richard and Grace (Aiken) Butchino. He was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.
Mark served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kansas City (AOR-3). He earned the Navy “E” Award, the Navy Expeditionary Medal (Iranian/Yemen/Indian Ocean) prior to his honorable discharge.
Mark worked as a laborer in various jobs including at C.D. Perry, Troy.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, his dog Spike and socializing with his friends. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Hadley.
Besides his parents, Mark was also predeceased by his brother, Ronald Butchino.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Diane Butchino of Hadley; as well as his devoted friends: Tonya Hathway and LeRoy Bills of Stony Creek and their son, Caleb Smith, whom Mark loved.
Diane would like to thank Tonya and LeRoy for the loving care of Mark.
Friends may call Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark’s memory may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
