Sept. 26, 1939—May 13, 2022

CORINTH — Mark B. Hoffman, 82, of First St., passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Albany Medical Center, following a long illness.

Born on Sept. 26, 1939 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Mark F. Hoffman and the late Willene (Harper) Hoffman Eggleston.

Mark graduated from Corinth High School in 1959.

He married Karen A. Vanderwerker on Jan. 16, 1961 and was a lifetime resident of Corinth.

Mark was employed as a papermaker at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 42 years until his retirement, and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

He was a longtime member of the Unity Lodge No. 22 Free and Accepted Masons.

Mark was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and enjoyed ice fishing and snowmobiling. He was his grandchildren’s biggest and proudest fan, always cheering them on from the sidelines. Mark loved traveling. His favorite destinations were the Amish country in Pennsylvania, Maine, Hawaii and all of the summers he spent at camp on Hunt Lake.

Besides his parents, he also was predeceased by one brother, Wayne Hoffman.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 61 years, Karen Hoffman of Corinth; include two children: Loreen Hay (Michael) of Lake Luzerne and Brenda Mattison (Guy) of Macon, GA; five grandchildren: Daniel Hickok (Emily May) of Hadley, Andrew Hay (Maegan Capron) of Lake Luzerne, Katelyn Allen (James) of Lake Luzerne, Matthew Hay (Audrey Harper) of Alexanderia, VA, Taylor Hay of Lake Luzerne; two great-grandchildren: Elliott Allen and Addison May; one sister, Karen Shayne (Jack) of Greenfield Center; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Mark’s request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Albany Medical Center especially Matthew Permice for his excellent and compassionate care given to Mark during his stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.