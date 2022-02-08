QUEENSBURY/BRENTWOOD — Mark Anthony Munoz, 24, beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew, formerly of Queensbury and currently of Brentwood, Long Island, passed away Sept. 10, 2021.
Mark was a sweet-hearted, loving boy with many disabilities, and although he wasn’t destined to live a long life medically, he surprised us all, even living through a pandemic.
He touched many lives with his smile and his heart, and without using any words, just his charm. He was born on Long Island and moved to Queensbury, but after his mother, Kim Munoz’s passing, moved back to Long Island.
Survivors include his loving father, Raul Munoz (Emily Grzin) of Brentwood; two brothers: Michael Munoz of Smithtown, and Mathew Munoz of Brentwood; his grandparents, Raul and Rose Munoz of Brentwood; his uncle, Danny Munoz of Holtsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, Kim Munoz, at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Pineview Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, with Father Joseph Busch, officiating.
The family wishes to thank our family and friends for all of their prayers and kind words and acts of support during this difficult time, we will never forget you.
Mark was our Angel here on earth. He will be missed by all.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
