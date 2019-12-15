Jan. 16, 1962 — Nov. 7, 2019

HADLEY and HARTFORD — Mark A. Woodcock, 57, of Hadley and Hartford, New York, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Bay View Rehabilitation Center, Bradenton, Florida following complications from diabetes.

Mark was born in Hartford, on Jan. 16, 1962, the son of the late William R. Woodcock and Josephine Colvin Woodcock. He attended Hartford Central School and graduated from Siena College in May of 1984 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He spent most of his life working in the family well drilling business in Hartford.

On June 10, 2000, Mark married Laurie Ann Metivier in St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls. In 2003, Mark and Laurie moved to Orlando, Florida, both working for the Disney Corporation. Mark earned his captain’s license driving cruise boats along with tour buses throughout the park.

Mark was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins hockey team. He also spent many evenings watching the Glens Falls High School basketball team. He felt most alive riding his motorcycle and was an active member of the Adirondack Riders of Glens Falls where he made many friends.