Jan. 16, 1962 — Nov. 7, 2019
HADLEY and HARTFORD — Mark A. Woodcock, 57, of Hadley and Hartford, New York, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Bay View Rehabilitation Center, Bradenton, Florida following complications from diabetes.
Mark was born in Hartford, on Jan. 16, 1962, the son of the late William R. Woodcock and Josephine Colvin Woodcock. He attended Hartford Central School and graduated from Siena College in May of 1984 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He spent most of his life working in the family well drilling business in Hartford.
On June 10, 2000, Mark married Laurie Ann Metivier in St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls. In 2003, Mark and Laurie moved to Orlando, Florida, both working for the Disney Corporation. Mark earned his captain’s license driving cruise boats along with tour buses throughout the park.
Mark was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins hockey team. He also spent many evenings watching the Glens Falls High School basketball team. He felt most alive riding his motorcycle and was an active member of the Adirondack Riders of Glens Falls where he made many friends.
Mark is survived by his wife, Laurie; brother, Jim; mother-in-law, Laraine Metivier; sisters-in law, Donna Perkett and Dianne Metivier; brothers-in-law, R. Kerry Metivier (Sandy), Stephen Metivier (Ivette), Anthony Metivier (Jamie) and Robert Metivier (Jen); several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friends, Jack and Bill Quinlan.
The family would like to thank John and Barb Breen for the use of your condo for Laurie to stay at while Mark was in the hospital and rehab center.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, with a funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lake Luzerne at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception in the gathering room.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory can be made to the American Kidney or Diabetes Foundation.
