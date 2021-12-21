July 18, 1966 – Dec. 17, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Mark A. Ross, born July 18, 1966 to Myrtle M. Ross, took his last Harley ride on December 17, 2021.

Mark was an avid Harley rider, carpenter extraordinaire and generous to a fault. His pride and joy were his daughter Megan, son-in-law Joshua and his beloved grandchildren Chloe and Shelby.

When not fixing something for his friends and family he could be found bartending, playing pool or just organizing another party or benefit at his second home, the Warrensburg VFW. One of his proudest accomplishments besides his children and grandchildren were the renovations and the new and improved Warrensburg VFW Hall.

Besides his mother, Mark is predeceased by his sister Sharon (Wells) Degrechie. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Megan Baker (Joshua); their two children: Chloe and Shelby; his daughter Lyndsey Brown; his sister Joyce Reed; and many other family and friends; especially his VFW family with whom he had a very special bond.

At Mark’s request there are no calling hours scheduled.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at his second home, the Warrensburg VFW Hall.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.