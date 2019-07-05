GLENS FALLS — Mark A. Reilley passed away on July 3, 2019. Mark was married to Maggie Reilley. He was a loving father to Colin and Nathan Reilley of South Glens Falls. He also had a daughter, Erika Reilley, from Denver, Colorado.
Mark graduated from Niskayuna High School.
He enjoyed cars and fixing cars all through his life. He shared that love of cars with his twin sons. He loved visiting New England with his family.
Mark was predeceased by his father, Francis Reilley. He is survived by his loving wife, Maggie; his twin sons, Colin and Nathan; his mother, Ann Reilley; his daughter, Erika; three brothers, Peter, James and Kevin Reilley; his sisters, Carol and Donna; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service is being held at Shaker Point in Watervilet on Saturday July 6, at 5 p.m. Family and friends are invited.
