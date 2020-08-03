Nov. 18, 1961 — July 27, 2020
SCHENECTADY — Mark A. Ferro, 58, passed away July 27, 2020 after being stricken at home.
Mark was born in Schenectady on Nov. 18, 1961,the youngest child and son of the late Harold and Mary Ricci Ferro. He was a 1979 graduate of Linton High School. Mark worked for the City of Schenectady for 35 years, retiring in December 2019. Among Mark’s many talents was his passion for drawing. He expressed himself through his art and was looking forward to pursing this talent in retirement. He was an ardent fan of his NY Yankees and NY Giants. Most important to Mark was spending time with his family, especiallycelebrating holidays and milestones. Being an uncle to his nieces and nephews and their children brought him and them tremendous joy.
Mark was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Ferro, his nephew, Justin DePaula and his brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Rucker.
He is survived by his siblings, Anita (Van) Stathis of Queensbury, Richard (Lois Caracciolo) Ferro of Schenectady, Serena Rucker of Lake George and Christina (Michael) DePaula of Broadalbin; his nieces and nephews, John Stathis of Lake George, Eric Stathis of Schenectady, Lisa (Baird) Joslin of Latham, Jason Ferro of Schenectady and Jared (Shelly) DePaula of Scottsdale, Arizona; and his great-niece and several great-nephews.
A Mass celebrating Mark’s life will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305.
For those who wish to do so, memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to St. Anthony’s Church at the above address or The American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
