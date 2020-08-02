Mark A. Ferro

Mark was born in Schenectady on Nov. 18, 1961,the youngest child and son of the late Harold and Mary Ricci Ferro. He was a 1979 graduate of Linton High School. Mark worked for the City of Schenectady for 35 years, retiring in December 2019. Among Mark’s many talents was his passion for drawing. He expressed himself through his art and was looking forward to pursing this talent in retirement. He was an ardent fan of his NY Yankees and NY Giants. Most important to Mark was spending time with his family, especiallycelebrating holidays and milestones. Being an uncle to his nieces and nephews and their children brought him and them tremendous joy.