Nov. 8, 1969 — Dec. 7, 2019
GRANVILLE — Mark A. Cenate, 50, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 after an extended illness.
Born in Glens Falls on Nov. 8, 1969, Mark was a son of the late Michael and Linda (Webster) Cenate.
He was raised and educated in Hudson Falls and a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
Mark was employed as a truck driver by Stewart’s Shops and Fitzgerald Bros. in Queensbury.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was a motorsports enthusiast, including truck pulls, drag racing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley and driving his Mustangs. He also enjoyed weight lifting and participated in competitions at Fullerton’s Gym in Hudson Falls. He was a member of the Kingsbury Barnstormers Snowmobile Club. Mark had many close friendships and considered them family. He was always considered “the life of the party” and was remembered as a hard worker and having a great sense of humor, making everyone around him laugh. He had a heart of gold and spent every free moment of his time with his family and daughter.
Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany (fiancé, Austin) Lovett of Hudson Falls; Tiffany’s mother, Kristy Rosick of Hudson Falls; his siblings, Joseph (Elizabeth) Cenate, Lisa (Floyd) Saville, Kevin Dewey and his significant other, Suzanne and Michael (Stacy) Dewey, all of Hudson Falls; his mother and father-in-law, David and Karen Rosick of Hudson Falls; his sister and brother-in-law, Stacey (Jordan) Bigelow and Jason Rosick and his significant other, Shannon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including special niece, Courtney Groom; and his grand dogs, Hoosier and Bentley.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward. Mark’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the special staff of Granville Center Rehabilitation and Nursing (formerly, Indian River), including Heather and Bryan Neron, Trista, Haili, Ryliegh, and Priscilla.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to HDSA Center of Excellence Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
