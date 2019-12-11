Nov. 8, 1969 — Dec. 7, 2019

GRANVILLE — Mark A. Cenate, 50, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 after an extended illness.

Born in Glens Falls on Nov. 8, 1969, Mark was a son of the late Michael and Linda (Webster) Cenate.

He was raised and educated in Hudson Falls and a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

Mark was employed as a truck driver by Stewart’s Shops and Fitzgerald Bros. in Queensbury.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was a motorsports enthusiast, including truck pulls, drag racing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley and driving his Mustangs. He also enjoyed weight lifting and participated in competitions at Fullerton’s Gym in Hudson Falls. He was a member of the Kingsbury Barnstormers Snowmobile Club. Mark had many close friendships and considered them family. He was always considered “the life of the party” and was remembered as a hard worker and having a great sense of humor, making everyone around him laugh. He had a heart of gold and spent every free moment of his time with his family and daughter.