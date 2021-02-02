CAMBRIDGE—Marjory Stubbington Ridler of Cambridge, passed away on January 30, 2021 due to complications following heart surgery. Marjory, 73 years old, is the daughter of Elizabeth Ridler (Robertson) and George Ridler, also of Cambridge.
She is survived by her two sons: Mark and Ben; her siblings: Ted, Cindy and Tom; her daughters-in-law Mandi and Jill; and her grandchildren: Benjamin and William.
Marjory, an alumna of Cambridge Central School, graduated from The Fashion Institute of Technology with an AAS, SUNY Plattsburgh with a BA and completed the Master’s Program at St. Rose.
Marjory was an art teacher at Cambridge Central School for 25 years and developed much lauded elementary art and high school painting and drawing programs. These programs fueled by her love, spirit, compassion, wisdom and boundless energy had a profound impact on countless students.
Charity was a cornerstone of Marjory’s life. She gave of herself to the local community in Cambridge though the school, the Historical Society, Hubbard Hall and the Co-op; to communities in South Carolina through her tireless contributions and direction to VOSCA; and to impoverished communities in Central America through humanitarian trips to Nicaragua.
Marjory did not want her passing to cause any harm during the global pandemic and so requested that no public services be held. Instead, she asked to be remembered with a smile.
The family asks anyone wishing to honor Marjory to direct a donation in her name to the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
