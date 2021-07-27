SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marjory Irene (Kenfield) Jennings, 93, passed away on July 24, 2021, after a long illness, at the Home of the Good Shepherd-Wilton, NY. She was a former resident of West Road, Town of Moreau where she had resided since 1958. She then resided at the Oaks in Fort Edward for 10 years.

A native of Phelps, NY, she was born May 15, 1928, in Clifton Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Dr. Clifford Jared Kenfield and June Loretta (Dare) Kenfield. She graduated from Phelps Central School in 1946. Marjory was also a graduate of the Rochester Business Institute in 1948. She worked at the Glens Falls Hospital as a electrocardiogram technician from 1971 to 1990. After retirement she continued working for many years as a volunteer at the hospital as a member of the Guild. Marjory was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and member of the Moreau Community Center, where she had volunteered as a driver for meals on wheels. She also was a past member of the Moreau Senior Bowling League. Marjory spent many happy years raising her four children, she enjoyed the outdoors especially the Adirondacks. She loved walking, reading, and traveling with her husband.