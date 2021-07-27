May 15, 1928—July 24, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marjory Irene (Kenfield) Jennings, 93, passed away on July 24, 2021, after a long illness, at the Home of the Good Shepherd-Wilton, NY. She was a former resident of West Road, Town of Moreau where she had resided since 1958. She then resided at the Oaks in Fort Edward for 10 years.
A native of Phelps, NY, she was born May 15, 1928, in Clifton Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Dr. Clifford Jared Kenfield and June Loretta (Dare) Kenfield. She graduated from Phelps Central School in 1946. Marjory was also a graduate of the Rochester Business Institute in 1948. She worked at the Glens Falls Hospital as a electrocardiogram technician from 1971 to 1990. After retirement she continued working for many years as a volunteer at the hospital as a member of the Guild. Marjory was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and member of the Moreau Community Center, where she had volunteered as a driver for meals on wheels. She also was a past member of the Moreau Senior Bowling League. Marjory spent many happy years raising her four children, she enjoyed the outdoors especially the Adirondacks. She loved walking, reading, and traveling with her husband.
Her loving husband, Walter D. Jennings, whom she married in Long Lake, NY in 1950, passed away March 4, 2010, after 60 years of marriage. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her sister, Helen Mark of Phelps, NY and her two grandsons: Daniel Patrick Jennings and Walter Dean Jennings III.
She is survived by her loving family, including four sons: Walter Dean Jennings, Jr. and his wife, Sue of Saratoga Springs, NY, Wayne C. Jennings and his wife, Linda of Williamsburg, VA, Larry Jennings and his wife, Sharon of Virginia Beach, VA and John D. Jennings and his wife, Chrissy of Queensbury, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at Long Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
We would like to extend a special thanks to The Community Hospice, the Home of the Good Shepard-Wilton, The Glens Falls Association for the Blind, the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, and the Oaks of Fort Edward for the loving care of Marjory.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
