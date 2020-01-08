July 20, 1931 — Jan. 7, 2020
ARGYLE — Marjory A. Canale “Marty”, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 after a brief illness.
Marjory is from Argyle and formerly South Glens Falls. She was born in Glens Falls on July 20, 1931, the daughter of John and Esther (Cook) Monahan.
She was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1949.
She married the love of her life, Ulisse Canale on Feb. 3, 1951, where they proudly raised four children. She lived life for her family and was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many.
She was preceded in death and has now joined her loving husband, Ulisse; her parents; a brother, John Monahan; and sister, Barbara Wagner.
Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her children, Richard Canale, Nancy Needham (Louis), Joanne Henke (Guy) and Lisa Sequeira (Peter); grandchildren, Brittany McMurry, Joseph McMurry, Katie Atkinson, Kristen Entwistle, Mary Clark, Annie Dailey, Richard Canale, Cara Mia Canale; and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Clark, Luke Entwistle, Maxillian Canale, Mariella Canale; as well as many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Gloria Brilling.
Marty “Mom” was the glue that kept her family together, her strength, wisdom and just plain common sense was instilled into her children. When life got tough, she became the mediator, she doled out disciplines, and kept life on an even keel and that was not an easy feat. Marty and Ulie loved attending their children’s and grandchildren’s events and sports and were their biggest fans. They often wore the school colors of the sporting events, it was not beneath them to ring their cowbell and hand candy bars out to their grandchildren at the conclusion of the game, occasionally money would pass hands. They became well known through the different school communities. In their spare time, they enjoyed going on cruises, six to be exact. Marty was an avid reader and enjoyed the Victorian era genre. Together Marty and Ulie indulged in weekly garage sales, finding that perfect antique, books on World War II, and a multitude of other items that they just had to acquire.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to conclude services at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank High Peaks Hospice for the unwavering care and compassion through this difficult time. A special thank you to Yolanda Baker for her guidance, her compassion and her expertise. She is proof that angels do walk on earth.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
4:00PM-7:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
7:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
