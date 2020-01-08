Marjory A. Canale

Marty “Mom” was the glue that kept her family together, her strength, wisdom and just plain common sense was instilled into her children. When life got tough, she became the mediator, she doled out disciplines, and kept life on an even keel and that was not an easy feat. Marty and Ulie loved attending their children’s and grandchildren’s events and sports and were their biggest fans. They often wore the school colors of the sporting events, it was not beneath them to ring their cowbell and hand candy bars out to their grandchildren at the conclusion of the game, occasionally money would pass hands. They became well known through the different school communities. In their spare time, they enjoyed going on cruises, six to be exact. Marty was an avid reader and enjoyed the Victorian era genre. Together Marty and Ulie indulged in weekly garage sales, finding that perfect antique, books on World War II, and a multitude of other items that they just had to acquire.