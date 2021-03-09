Apr. 10, 1945—Mar. 3, 2021

HEBRON—Marjorie Patricia (Manney) McKittrick, long time resident of Hebron, NY passed on March 3, 2021, after a two-year battle with CNS Lymphoma and recent complications from pneumonia. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born to the late Edward and Mary Manney, April 10, 1945, in Glens Falls.

All who knew Margie would attest that being a mother and nana were by far her greatest joy and accomplishment in life. She gave tirelessly her time, energy and love to her family.

Margie was loved by many for her generous nature, her quick, sassy playful comments, her ability to make all feel welcome and accepted for exactly who they were. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, a ready smile, a warm cup of coffee, a home cooked meal, a non-judgmental ear and an embracing hug. She was quick to forgive and move forward, often reminding us that life is too short to hold a grudge. She enjoyed road trips, bingo, and playing with her grandchildren.