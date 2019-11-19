{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie May (Shaw) Hunt

July 20, 1932 — Nov. 16, 2019

FORT ANN — Marjorie May (Shaw) Hunt, 87, of Needhamville Lane, Fort Ann, passed away suddenly on Nov. 16, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital with her family at her side. She was born July 20, 1932 in Granville, the daughter of Charles R. Shaw and Helen E. Maycon.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jasper A. Hunt; grandson, Stephen A. Hunt of Castile; brother, Edward “Sonny” Shaw of Fort Ann; sisters, Theresa Ward of Granville and Helen Weber of Hudson Falls.

Marjorie (Marge) retired from General Electric after almost 40 years. Her joy in life was her three sons of which she was very proud. Her past-times were gardening, bingo, knitting, old TV shows and crossword puzzles.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sister, Betty (Shaw) Sharrow and her husband Ed of Fort Ann, sons, Robert Hunt (Kathleen) of Fort Ann, Everett Hunt (Sally) of Castile, Brian Hunt (Florence) of Queensbury; a step-grandson, Leonard Anderson and his significant other Jennifer of South Glens Falls; and grandsons, Robert M. Hunt (Raina) of West Fort Ann, Gregory Hunt of Rochester, Geoffrey Hunt (Gabriella) of Rochester, Jeremy Hunt of Castile; a granddaughter, Alicia (Hunt) Miller (Andrew) of Castile; and her great-great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Nathaniel Hunt and Rosalie and Stephen Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, with the funeral service following immediately after calling hours. Interment will be in the Fort Ann Cemetery, following the service.

The family has suggested memorial donations may be sent to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Fort Ann, NY 12827 or the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Co. Inc., P.O. Box 305, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

A special thank you to the members of the Fort Ann Rescue Squad and to the ER and ICU Departments of the Glens Falls Hospital.

